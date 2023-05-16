Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) closed at $65.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 8.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ollie's Bargain Outlet as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 145% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $450.86 million, up 10.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.64% and +11.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Ollie's Bargain Outlet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.43, so we one might conclude that Ollie's Bargain Outlet is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that OLLI has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

