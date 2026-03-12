Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Stock Gains 5% Over Higher Revenue And Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) are moving up about 5 percent on Thursday morning trading over its fourth-quarter financial results, which saw a rise in net income to $85.6 million, or $1.39 a share, from $68.6 million, or $1.11 a share, in the prior year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $108.70 on the Nasdaq, up 5.16 percent. The stock opened at $105.77 and has climbed as high as $112.00 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $98.19 to $141.74.

Net sales increased to $779.3 million from last year's $667.1 million.

