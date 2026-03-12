Markets
OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Stock Gains 5% Over Higher Revenue And Profit In Q4

March 12, 2026 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) are moving up about 5 percent on Thursday morning trading over its fourth-quarter financial results, which saw a rise in net income to $85.6 million, or $1.39 a share, from $68.6 million, or $1.11 a share, in the prior year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $108.70 on the Nasdaq, up 5.16 percent. The stock opened at $105.77 and has climbed as high as $112.00 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $98.19 to $141.74.

Net sales increased to $779.3 million from last year's $667.1 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OLLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.