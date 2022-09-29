Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$121m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$254m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 13%. NasdaqGM:OLLI Return on Capital Employed September 29th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. However it looks like Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 21% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

