Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 16%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is:

14% = US$199m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.14.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 20%, we aren't very excited. Still, we can see that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has seen a remarkable net income growth of 27% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 1.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGM:OLLI Past Earnings Growth November 29th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is OLLI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OLLI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

