Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OLLI) Share Price Is Still Matching Investor Opinion Despite 32% Slump

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 32% share price drop in the last month. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 38% share price drop.

Although its price has dipped substantially, there still wouldn't be many who think Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.3x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 17x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 23% decrease to the company's bottom line. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 9.5% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 10% during the coming year according to the analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

With its share price falling into a hole, the P/E for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings looks quite average now. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings maintains its moderate P/E off the back of its forecast growth being in line with the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

