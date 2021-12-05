Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 21%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its third-quarter results last week. Results showed a clear earnings miss, with US$383m revenue coming in 7.6% lower than what the analystsexpected. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.36 missed the mark badly, arriving some 21% below what was expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGM:OLLI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$1.98b in 2023, which would reflect a solid 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to reduce 5.8% to US$2.57 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.05b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.09 in 2023. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a substantial drop in earnings per share estimates.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 20% to US$67.77. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings analyst has a price target of US$98.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$45.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 9.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 16% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.3% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings that you need to take into consideration.

