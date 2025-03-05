Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Ollie's Bargain Outlet to announce Q4 and full-year fiscal 2024 results on March 19, 2025, with an investor call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for fiscal 2024 on March 19, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, CEO Eric van der Valk and CFO Robert Helm will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions. Attendees can pre-register for the call and will receive dial-in instructions, while a live webcast will also be available on the company's Investor Relations website. Ollie’s is recognized as the largest retailer of closeout merchandise in the U.S., operating 571 stores across 31 states and offering a wide range of brand-name products at discounted prices.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2024 financial results release date provides transparency and timely information to investors.

The scheduled conference call hosted by key executives demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with the investment community.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet highlights its position as America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise, which may enhance brand recognition and attract potential investors.

The company’s continued expansion, indicated by operating 571 stores in 31 states, suggests strong growth potential and market presence.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Ollie's Bargain Outlet release its financial results?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2024 financial results on March 19, 2025.

Who will host the conference call for financial results?

Eric van der Valk and Robert Helm will host the conference call to discuss the financial results.

How can I access the live conference call?

You can access the live conference call by pre-registering for dial-in instructions or by listening to the webcast on the website.

Where can I find more information about Ollie's Bargain Outlet?

For more information, visit Ollie's website at www.ollies.com or the Investor Relations section.

What product categories does Ollie's offer?

Ollie's offers a range of categories including housewares, food, toys, and health and beauty aids at bargain prices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OLLI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OLLI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$OLLI Insider Trading Activity

$OLLI insiders have traded $OLLI stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W SWYGERT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 65,550 shares for an estimated $7,096,413 .

. KEVIN MCLAIN (SVP, Merchandising) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,471 shares for an estimated $1,929,898 .

. LARRY KRAUS (SVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,646 shares for an estimated $1,230,464 .

. DER VALK ERIC VAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,479 shares for an estimated $750,267 .

. THOMAS HENDRICKSON sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $717,125

JAMES J COMITALE (SVP, General Counsel) sold 5,325 shares for an estimated $606,783

ROBERT F HELM (EVP/CFO) sold 2,401 shares for an estimated $227,326

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OLLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $OLLI stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

