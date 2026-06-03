Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $56.40 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $47.56 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.91 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $658.93 million from $576.77 million last year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.40 Mln. vs. $47.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $658.93 Mln vs. $576.77 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.45 To $ 4.55 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.980 B To $ 3.000 B

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