OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HLDGS Earnings Preview: Recent $OLLI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HLDGS ($OLLI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $576,124,478 and earnings of $0.72 per share.

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HLDGS insiders have traded $OLLI stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W SWYGERT (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 71,807 shares for an estimated $7,864,979 .

. KEVIN MCLAIN (SVP, Merchandising) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,621 shares for an estimated $1,427,194 .

. JAMES J COMITALE (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,527 shares for an estimated $1,419,825 .

. LARRY KRAUS (SVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,646 shares for an estimated $1,230,464 .

. THOMAS HENDRICKSON sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $717,125

ROBERT FISCH sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $675,500

ROBERT F HELM (EVP/CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,596 shares for an estimated $513,737 .

. DER VALK ERIC VAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,918 shares for an estimated $213,210.

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HLDGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OLLI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HLDGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLLI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HLDGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLLI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OLLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $118.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 03/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.