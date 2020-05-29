Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Gets Big Boost From Wall Street

As Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) continues to show resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, yet another analyst agrees the discount retailer still has tremendous upside potential.

Stephens analyst Rick Nelson nearly doubled his price target for Ollie's stock, raising it to $104 per share from $54 per share, joining other Wall Street firms that see more good times ahead for the deep discounter.

Image source: Getty Images.

Betting big on deep discounts

Back in March, Nelson lowered his price target on the stock from $75 based more on the soft Christmas season it had recently reported rather than any doomsday scenario for the retail industry. Indeed, he noted the long-term investment thesis on Ollie's remained intact, and that the discounter was likely to benefit from any shakeout that occurred among retailers.

Two months later, it seems Nelson believes those variables will now come into play. The off-price sector in general is being upgraded because of the potential to profit handsomely from the turmoil the pandemic and resulting shutdowns have generated.

Ollie's should gain even more traction from consumers seeking out the treasure hunt experience at its no-frills stores where it offers extreme discounts on name-brand products, including housewares, food, books, floor coverings, toys, and hardware.

With the discount chain currently trading at $87 per share, the big price target hike indicates the analyst sees an additional 20% upside in its stock.

10 stocks we like better than Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.