Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Celebrates 10th Anniversary on Nasdaq with Opening of 600th Store

Ollie's Bargain Outlet celebrates its 10th Nasdaq anniversary and 600th store opening, expanding into its 34th state.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. celebrated its 10th anniversary on the Nasdaq Stock Market by ringing the opening bell, marking a significant milestone alongside the grand opening of its 600th store and expansion into its 34th state. CEO Eric van der Valk, alongside the Executive Leadership Team, noted the excitement of these achievements and expressed gratitude to all team members who contributed to the company's success. He emphasized Ollie’s commitment to selling quality products at discounted prices and highlighted the potential for growth in a market filled with opportunities. The ceremony took place at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, and the company continues to thrive as a leading off-price retailer.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet celebrated its 10th anniversary on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, highlighting its longevity and stability as a publicly traded company.

The opening of its 600th store marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and expansion efforts.

The expansion into its 34th state indicates a successful geographic growth strategy and a strong market presence.

The event showcased the leadership team's commitment to transparency and high standards as a publicly traded company, which can enhance investor confidence.

While celebrating the opening of its 600th store, the press release does not provide specific financial data or projections related to this new store, which may raise questions about the company's current financial health and future performance.



The mention of "tremendous white space opportunity" and "abandoned customers, product, and real estate" could suggest challenges in customer retention or product utilization that the company may be facing in the current retail environment.



Although the press release highlights growth milestones, it lacks details on how the company plans to address potential economic uncertainties or competitive pressures in the expanding retail market.

What occasion did Ollie's celebrate at the Nasdaq?

Ollie's celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Nasdaq listing, the opening of its 600th store, and expansion into its 34th state.

Who represented Ollie's during the Nasdaq bell ringing?

Eric van der Valk, the President and CEO, represented Ollie's alongside other executive team members.

When will the 600th Ollie's store open?

The 600th Ollie's store is planned to open in Belmont, NH, later this week.

What is the mission of Ollie's Bargain Outlet?

Ollie's mission is to sell Good Stuff Cheap® while offering real brands at significant discounts.

How can investors and media contact Ollie's?

Investors can contact John Rouleau, and media inquiries can be directed to Tom Kuypers for more information.

$OLLI insiders have traded $OLLI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W SWYGERT (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,089 shares for an estimated $1,674,369 .

. KEVIN MCLAIN (SVP, Merchandising) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,621 shares for an estimated $1,427,194 .

. JAMES J COMITALE (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,202 shares for an estimated $813,041 .

. ROBERT FISCH sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $675,500

ROBERT F HELM (EVP/CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,596 shares for an estimated $513,737 .

. DER VALK ERIC VAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,646 shares for an estimated $295,365.

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $OLLI stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLLI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLLI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $OLLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $128.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $145.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $130.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $123.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $128.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $137.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $123.0 on 03/20/2025

