Ollie's Bargain Outlet Appoints Rob Helm As CFO

(RTTNews) - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI), a retailer of brand name merchandise, said on Monday that it has appointed Rob Helm to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect.

Helm will assume the responsibilities of CFO from the company's Chief Executive Officer, President John Swygert, who took the additional role of interim finance chief following the exit of previous CFO Jay Stasz in June.

Rob joins Ollie's from The Children's Place, a pure-play children's specialty retailer. Rob joined The Children's Place in 2016 as Vice President and Controller and took on roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in his appointment as CFO in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.