Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Announces $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Ollie's Bargain Outlet authorizes a $300 million share repurchase, effective until March 2029, enhancing shareholder value.

Quiver AI Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. announced a new share repurchase authorization of $300 million, effective through March 31, 2029, approved unanimously by its Board of Directors. The company plans to buy back its common stock through various methods, depending on market conditions. Since starting share buybacks in 2019, Ollie's has repurchased nearly $414 million of its shares. CEO Eric van der Valk stated that while the focus is on accelerated growth, the company is also committed to returning capital to shareholders. With a strong cash position of $429 million and no debt, Ollie’s aims to balance growth with shareholder returns and further investment opportunities.

Potential Positives

Approval of a new share repurchase authorization for $300 million demonstrates the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Strong cash position with $429 million in cash and short-term investments and no borrowings indicates financial stability and capability to fund growth initiatives.

The decision to repurchase shares reflects confidence in the company's future performance and value, potentially boosting investor sentiment.

Potential Negatives

The share repurchase authorization may raise concerns among investors about the company's priorities, indicating a focus on buybacks rather than reinvestment in growth opportunities or innovation.

The need to balance capital return with strategic growth could suggest limitations in finding new investment avenues, raising questions about long-term growth prospects.

The disclaimer on forward-looking statements may reflect inherent uncertainties and risks that could deter potential investors, highlighting a lack of concrete future guidance.

FAQ

What is the new share repurchase authorization amount for Ollie's Bargain Outlet?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet has authorized the repurchase of an additional $300 million of its outstanding common stock.

How long is the share repurchase authorization effective?

The new share repurchase authorization is effective through March 31, 2029.

How has Ollie's performed in share buybacks since 2019?

Since 2019, Ollie's has completed nearly $414 million in share buybacks, purchasing approximately 5.5 million shares.

What is Ollie's current cash position?

At the end of fiscal 2024, Ollie's had $429 million in cash and short-term investments with no borrowings.

How many stores does Ollie's currently operate?

Ollie's currently operates 575 stores across 31 states and is continuing to grow.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OLLI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OLLI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$OLLI Insider Trading Activity

$OLLI insiders have traded $OLLI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W SWYGERT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 65,550 shares for an estimated $7,096,413 .

. LARRY KRAUS (SVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,646 shares for an estimated $1,230,464 .

. DER VALK ERIC VAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,479 shares for an estimated $750,267 .

. THOMAS HENDRICKSON sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $717,125

JAMES J COMITALE (SVP, General Counsel) sold 5,325 shares for an estimated $606,783

ROBERT F HELM (EVP/CFO) sold 2,401 shares for an estimated $227,326

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OLLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $OLLI stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OLLI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLLI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/04/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 09/20/2024

Truist Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OLLI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OLLI forecast page.

$OLLI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLLI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OLLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 03/07/2025

Full Release



HARRISBURG, Pa., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a new share repurchase authorization for the repurchase of an additional $300 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. This new authorization is effective through March 31, 2029. The Company may repurchase the shares in open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, or a combination of the foregoing. Share repurchase decisions are at the Company’s discretion based on market conditions, business considerations and other factors. Since Ollie’s enacted its first share buyback in 2019, the Company has bought back nearly $414 million, or 5.5 million shares, of its common stock.





“While accelerated growth is our primary focus in the short term, we remain committed to returning capital to our investors through share repurchases, while balancing our strategic growth opportunities and working capital needs. Our cash generation is strong, and we continue to grow our cash balances each year. With $429 million of cash and short-term investments and no borrowings under our revolving credit facility at the end of fiscal 2024, we have the ability to fund accelerated growth, return capital to shareholders, and pursue unique opportunities as they arise,” said Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer.







About Ollie’s







We are America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 575 stores in 31 states and growing!





For more information, visit



www.ollies.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “trends,” “goals” and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, capital market conditions, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statements made by the Company in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Investor Contact:







John Rouleau





Managing Director – Corporate Communication & Business Development







JRouleau@ollies.us









Media Contact:







Tom Kuypers





Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising







tkuypers@ollies.us









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.