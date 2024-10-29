Ollie’s Bargain Outlet acquires additional former Big Lots stores

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) announced that it was the winning bidder in the latest bankruptcy sale process to acquire eight additional former Big Lots store leases. The eight stores were part of a bankruptcy auction for the second wave of Big Lots store closures, which included 170 stores. The acquisition of the eight additional store leases are subject to final bankruptcy court approval and customary closing conditions. Including these eight additional Big Lots locations, the Company has acquired a total of 15 former Big Lots store leases to date.

