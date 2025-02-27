Ollie's Bargain Outlet Acquires 40 Former Big Lots Store Leases, Totaling 63 Locations to Date

Ollie's Bargain Outlet acquires 40 Big Lots leases, totaling 63, to expand its store network pending bankruptcy court approval.

Quiver AI Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. announced the acquisition of 40 former Big Lots store leases from Gordon Brothers, which is pending bankruptcy court approval. This brings the total number of acquired Big Lots locations to 63. CEO Eric van der Valk expressed enthusiasm about these locations, stating they align with the company’s growth strategy due to their favorable lease terms and existing customer base. The acquisition will allow Ollie's to accelerate new store openings in 2025, targeting approximately 75 units, exceeding their annual growth goal of 10%. Ollie’s currently operates 568 stores across 31 states and focuses on providing discounted brand-name merchandise.

Potential Positives

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is expanding its store footprint by acquiring 40 former Big Lots store leases, which positions the company for growth and increased market presence.

The acquisition allows Ollie's to accelerate new store openings in 2025, planning approximately 75 new units, exceeding their initial 10% annual growth target.

The newly acquired locations align well with Ollie's business strategy, offering favorable lease terms and targeting value-conscious consumers.

This move demonstrates Ollie's commitment to sustainable long-term growth and operational efficiency in store management and expansion.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of the 40 former Big Lots store leases is contingent on final bankruptcy court approval, indicating that the deal may not be finalized and could face legal or operational hurdles.

The company is attempting to accelerate its store openings beyond its planned 10% growth target, which could strain resources and lead to operational challenges if not managed properly.

The press release indicates inherent risks associated with forward-looking statements, highlighting uncertainties that may materially impact the company's performance and strategy.

FAQ

What recent acquisition did Ollie's Bargain Outlet announce?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet announced the acquisition of 40 former Big Lots store leases from Gordon Brothers.

How many former Big Lots store leases has Ollie's acquired in total?

Including the latest acquisition, Ollie's has acquired a total of 63 former Big Lots store leases to date.

What is the expected impact of this acquisition on Ollie's growth?

This acquisition allows Ollie's to accelerate new store openings in 2025 above its 10% annual growth target.

Where can I find more information about Ollie's Bargain Outlet?

You can visit Ollie's website at http://www.ollies.com for more information about their products and stores.

What types of products does Ollie's offer?

Ollie's offers a wide range of closeout merchandise including housewares, food, books, toys, and health and beauty aids.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OLLI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OLLI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$OLLI Insider Trading Activity

$OLLI insiders have traded $OLLI stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W SWYGERT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 65,550 shares for an estimated $7,096,413 .

. KEVIN MCLAIN (SVP, Merchandising) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,471 shares for an estimated $1,929,898 .

. LARRY KRAUS (SVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,646 shares for an estimated $1,230,464 .

. DER VALK ERIC VAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,479 shares for an estimated $750,267 .

. THOMAS HENDRICKSON sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $717,125

JAMES J COMITALE (SVP, General Counsel) sold 5,325 shares for an estimated $606,783

ROBERT F HELM (EVP/CFO) sold 2,401 shares for an estimated $227,326

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OLLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $OLLI stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) today announced the acquisition of 40 former Big Lots store leases from Gordon Brothers. The acquisition of the additional store leases is subject to final bankruptcy court approval and customary closing conditions. Including the 40 additional Big Lots locations, the Company has acquired a total of 63 former Big Lots store leases to date.





Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ollie’s stated, “We are excited to announce the acquisition of an additional 40 former Big Lot store locations. Everything about these stores lines up well with our business and growth strategy. These locations are the right size, come with favorable lease terms, are located in existing and adjacent trade areas, and have long serviced value conscious consumers.”





Mr. van der Valk continued, “Similar to what we have done with previous store acquisitions over the past year, we will adjust our existing new store openings and prioritize the opening of the acquired stores in a manner that makes the most operational and financial sense. This acquisition, along with the investments we have made to position the company for sustainable long-term growth provides us with the opportunity to accelerate new store openings in 2025 above our 10% annual growth target and open approximately 75 units.”







About Ollie’s







We are America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 568 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit



http://www.ollies.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections, the outlook for the Company’s future business, prospects, financial performance, including our fiscal 2024 business outlook or financial guidance, and industry outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, capital market conditions, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including, but not limited to, supply chain challenges, legislation, national trade policy, and the following: our failure to adequately procure and manage our inventory, anticipate consumer demand or achieve favorable product margins; changes in consumer confidence and spending; risks associated with our status as a “brick and mortar” only retailer; risks associated with intense competition; our failure to open new profitable stores, or successfully enter new markets, on a timely basis or at all; fluctuations in comparable store sales and results of operations, including on a quarterly basis; factors such as inflation, cost increases and energy prices; the risks associated with doing business with international manufacturers and suppliers including, but not limited to, potential increases in tariffs on imported goods; our inability to operate our stores due to civil unrest and related protests or disturbances; our failure to properly hire and to retain key personnel and other qualified personnel; changes in market levels of wages; risks associated with cybersecurity events and the timely and effective deployment, protection and defense of computer networks and other electronic systems, including email; our inability to obtain favorable lease terms for our properties; the failure to timely acquire, develop, open, and operate, or the loss of, or disruption or interruption in the operations of, any of our centralized distribution centers; risks associated with our lack of operations in the growing online retail marketplace; risks associated with litigation, the expense of defense, and potential for adverse outcomes; our inability to successfully develop or implement our marketing, advertising and promotional efforts; the seasonal nature of our business; risks associated with natural disasters, whether or not caused by climate change; outbreak of viruses, global health epidemics, pandemics, or widespread illness; changes in government regulations, procedures and requirements; and our ability to service indebtedness and to comply with our financial covenants together with each of the other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Ollie’s undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and SEC filings.







Investor Contact:







John Rouleau





Managing Director of Corporate Communication & Business Development







JRouleau@ollies.us









Media Contact:







Tom Kuypers





Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising







tkuypers@ollies.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.