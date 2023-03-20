Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Mar 22, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $542.9 million, indicating an increase of 8.3% from the prior-year quarter.



The bottom line of this extreme-value retailer of brand-name merchandise is anticipated to have increased year over year. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 80 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests an increase of 15.9% from the year-ago period.



The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 18.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Harrisburg, PA-based company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%.

Key Factors to Note

Ollie's Bargain’s business operating model of selling cheap value product to its consumer during tough macroeconomic environment is a compelling value proposition to its consumers and is likely to have contributed to fourth-quarter performance.



The company has been seeing improvement in sales trends despite operating in highly promotional and inflationary environment. Ollie's Bargain is likely to have benefited from the improvements made to its supply chain over the past year.



On its lastearnings call management guided fourth-quarter total net sales in the band of $540 million-$550 million, up from the $501.1 million reported in the year-ago period. It guided flat to 2% growth in comparable store sales. The company projected fourth-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 78-83 cents a share, up from the adjusted earnings of 69 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



However, margins remain an area of concern due to increased supply-chain costs and decrease in the merchandise margin. Also, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses have been increasing for quite some time now. In the last reported quarter, SG&A expenses grew because of the increased number of stores and higher selling cost.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Ollie's Bargain this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Ollie's Bargain has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +4.12%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

3 Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



General Mills GIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The company is anticipated to have registered top- and bottom-line growth in third-quarter fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS’ quarterly earnings moved up 3 cents in the last 30 days to 91 cents per share, suggesting 8.3% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.9 billion, suggesting growth of 8.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GIS delivered an earnings beat of 8.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.10% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of 39 cents suggests growth of 360% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



TreeHouse Foods’ gave an earnings surprise of 7.7% in the previous reported results. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.8%, on average.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #2. DRI is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $2.22 suggests growth of 15% from the year-ago quarter.



Darden Restaurants’ top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for DRI’s revenues is pegged at $2.72 billion, indicating an increase of 11.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Darden Restaurants has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average.



