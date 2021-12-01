Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI is likely to register a decrease in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Dec 2, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $410.1 million, indicating a decline of 1% from the prior-year quarter.



The bottom line of this extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise is expected to decline year over year. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 47 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a decline from earnings of 65 cents reported in the year-ago period.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Harrisburg, PA-based company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8%.

Key Factors to Note

Ollie's Bargain third-quarter performance is likely to have witnessed tough year-over-year comparisons in sales, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. On its last earnings call, management highlighted that the company’s third-quarter comp sales comparisons will be challenging owing to impressive performance last year as the top line gained from stimulus measures.



Again, ongoing supply chain pressure, higher transportation expenses and labor costs might have weighed on the margins. The company has been witnessing deleverage in SG&A expense for quite some time now due to an increase in the number of stores.



Nonetheless, the company’s operating model of “buying cheap and selling cheap”, cost-containment efforts, focus on store productivity and expansion of customer reward program — Ollie's Army might have provided some cushion. It has been making an effort to create an alignment between value driven merchandise and customer demand.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ollie's Bargain this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ollie's Bargain carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

3 Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is expected to register top and bottom line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, which suggests growth of 28.1% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s quarterly earnings moved up by a penny in the last 30 days to $1.39 per share, suggesting a 19.8% increase from the year-ago reported number. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average.



Kroger KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings of 67 cents a share suggests decline of 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Kroger’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $31.15 billion, indicating an improvement of 4.8% from the year-ago quarter. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18%, on average.



Campbell Soup CPB currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings of 80 cents a share suggests decline of 21.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Campbell Soup’s top line is expected to decrease year over year. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.29 billion, indicating a decline of 2.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CPB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.

