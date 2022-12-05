Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Queued for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Dec 7 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $431.4 million, indicating an increase of 12.5% from the prior-year quarter.



The bottom line of this extreme-value retailer of brand-name merchandise is anticipated to have increased year over year. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 41 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests an increase of 20.6% from the year-ago period.



The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 23.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Harrisburg, PA-based company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3%.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Ollie's Bargain’s business operating model of “buying cheap and selling cheap,” cost-containment efforts, a focus on store productivity and an expansion of the customer reward program, Ollie's Army, are likely to have contributed to the third-quarter performance.



The company has been making efforts to create an alignment between value-driven merchandise and customer demand. Ollie's Bargain is likely to have benefited from a favorable closeout environment and increased trade-down activity.



On its lastearnings call management guided third-quarter net sales in the bracket of $426 million-$434 million, up from the $383.5 million reported in the year-ago period. It guided 3.5-5.5% growth in comparable store sales. The company projected third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 39-43 cents a share, up from the adjusted earnings of 34 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



However, margins remain an area of concern due to increased supply-chain costs and higher labor costs. Also, SG&A expenses have been increasing for quite some time now. In the last reported quarter, SG&A expenses increased due to the increased number of stores and higher wage rates in select markets.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ollie's Bargain this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Ollie's Bargain has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

3 Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Sprouts Farmers SFM currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of 37 cents suggests growth of 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sprouts Farmers’ top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, indicating an increase of 4.4% from the year-ago quarter. Sprouts Farmers has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%, on average.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.02% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $3.27 suggests an increase of 26.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Casey's General’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for CASY’s revenues is pegged at $4.15 billion, indicating an increase of 27.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Casey's General has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.3%, on average.



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a decline in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $5.32 suggests a decline of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Ulta Beauty’s top line is expected to have increased year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.92 billion, which indicates an increase of 7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

