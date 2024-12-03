Ollie’s Bargain downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $95, down from $100.
