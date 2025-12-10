Ollie's Bargain Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises FY25 Outlook

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI delivered mixed third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with revenues coming shy of the Zacks Consensus Estimate but earnings surpassing the same. Encouragingly, both metrics improved year over year, with healthy comparable-store sales growth supported by strong new store performance, accelerating customer acquisition, and sustained traction in key consumable and seasonal categories.



The company’s value-driven model continues to resonate with consumers against a still-challenging retail backdrop. This Harrisburg, PA-based closeout retailer also raised its full-year sales and earnings outlook, reflecting robust third-quarter momentum and a strong start to the final quarter.

OLLI’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics & Insights

Ollie’s Bargain delivered adjusted earnings of 75 cents a share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. This also compared favorably with 58 cents earned in the prior-year period, marking a 29.3% year-over-year increase.



Net sales rose 18.6% to $613.6 million, driven by a record pace of new store openings and solid comparable-store performance. However, the top line came in slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $616 million. Comparable-store sales grew 3.3%, fueled by mid-single-digit growth in transactions, though partially offset by a lower average ticket price. We had projected comparable store sales growth of 3.2% for the quarter under review.



Food, seasonal, hardware, stationery, and lawn & garden were among the quarter’s top-performing categories. Management emphasized that ongoing retail consolidation and improved deal flow, especially in consumables, continue to bolster traffic and new customer acquisition.

What Margins Have to Say About Ollie's Bargain

The gross profit rose 18.3% to $253.7 million. However, gross margin dipped 10 basis points to 41.3%. The decline was attributable to higher supply-chain and tariff-related costs, partially offset by stronger merchandise margins. Despite the slight contraction, the result was better than management’s expectations. We had anticipated a 60-basis-point contraction in gross margin.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales leveraged 50 basis points to 29.4%, in sync with our projection. This improvement reflected lower professional fees, reduced stock-based compensation and continued optimization of marketing expenditures.



Operating income rose 24.5% to $55.4 million, while the operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 9%. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 21.8% to $72.9 million, with the margin improving 30 basis points to 11.9%. We had anticipated a 30-basis-point expansion in the operating margin, while a 20-basis-point improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin.

OLLI’s Store Expansion Plans

Ollie's Bargain opened 32 new stores during the quarter, bringing its total footprint to 645 stores, up 18.1% year over year. The company completed 86 store openings year to date, surpassing its initial target of 75 new stores and showcasing its ability to capitalize on abundant second-generation real estate opportunities, particularly from broad retail consolidation and bankruptcy-driven vacancies.



The company’s loyalty program, Ollie’s Army, continues to fuel engagement and retention. Membership grew 11.8% to 16.6 million members, with new member growth accelerating across younger and higher-income demographics. Management noted that strategic pricing investments in consumables, expanded seasonal assortments and strong digital marketing contributed meaningfully to customer growth.

Ollie's Bargain’s Financial Snapshot

Ollie's Bargain ended the quarter with $432.2 million in total cash and investments, marking a 42.2% year-over-year increase. The balance sheet remains debt-light, providing flexibility for growth investments and opportunistic share repurchases. Capital expenditures were $31 million during the quarter, with investment focused on new stores, former Big Lots conversions and supply-chain enhancements.



The company repurchased $12 million worth of stock, underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns, leaving $293 million under its current authorization.

What to Expect From OLLI in Fiscal 2025?

Net sales are now projected in the range of $2,648-$2,655 million, up from $2,631-$2,644 million earlier. Comparable store sales growth is now forecast at 3.2-3.5% compared to the prior 3-3.5%. The gross margin is expected at 40.3%.



Operating income is anticipated between $293 and $298 million compared with the earlier $292-$298 million range. Adjusted net income is forecast between $236 and $239 million, up from the prior-year estimate of $233-$237 million.



Management envisions fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings in the range of $3.81-$3.87 per share, above the previous outlook of $3.76-$3.84, and up from the adjusted earnings of $3.28 reported last fiscal. Capital expenditures are projected at $88 million. For the fourth quarter, management projects comparable store sales growth between 2% and 3% and gross margin in the mid-39% range.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have fallen 13.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 13.9%.

