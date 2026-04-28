Ollie's Army Growth Drives Customer Traffic and Sales Momentum

Ollie’s Bragain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI is set to enhance and grow the Ollie’s Army loyalty program through several initiatives, including introducing an Ollie’s Army Night, making Ollie’s Days exclusive to members, providing advance notice of special events and launching the Ollie’s credit card. Store teams played a strong role in communicating benefits and enrolling customers, contributing to effective program expansion.

The Ollie’s Army loyalty program recorded strong growth, with new memberships increasing 23%, and the total customer file expanding by more than 12%, reaching 17 million members in fiscal 2025. Alongside this accelerated membership growth, the company is also attracting a broader and more diverse customer base, improving overall reach and engagement. As it expands from East to West, customer demographics continue to widen. The company’s strong value proposition and unmatched deals are driving increased consumer interest, with clear benefits from shoppers seeking value and trading down.

Ollie’s Army growth is contributing significantly to increased customer traffic and engagement, while also supporting stronger sales momentum. This expansion is helping the company reach a broader customer base and reinforcing OLLI’s value-driven positioning.

The Zacks Rundown for OLLI

Shares of OLLI have plunged 25.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 2.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, OLLI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90X, higher than the industry’s average of 17.66X. OLLI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 16.1% and 13.5%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. At present, DNUT sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNUT’s current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 10.1%, and the same for earnings implies growth of 60% from the year-ago reported figures. DNUT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.6%, on average.

ARKO Corp. ARKO operates a chain of convenience stores in the United States. ARKO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARKO's current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 4.9%, while the same for current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 73.3% from the year-ago reported figures. ARKO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.5%, on average.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products. BGS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 5.9% from the year-ago actuals. BGS delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average.

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B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.