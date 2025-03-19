$OLLI stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OLLI stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $157,022,177 of trading volume.

$OLLI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OLLI:

$OLLI insiders have traded $OLLI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W SWYGERT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 65,550 shares for an estimated $7,096,413 .

. LARRY KRAUS (SVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,646 shares for an estimated $1,230,464 .

. DER VALK ERIC VAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,479 shares for an estimated $750,267 .

. THOMAS HENDRICKSON sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $717,125

JAMES J COMITALE (SVP, General Counsel) sold 5,325 shares for an estimated $606,783

ROBERT F HELM (EVP/CFO) sold 2,401 shares for an estimated $227,326

$OLLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $OLLI stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OLLI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OLLI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

$OLLI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLLI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/04/2024

$OLLI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLLI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OLLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 03/07/2025

