OLLI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.61, changing hands as high as $75.67 per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLLI's low point in its 52 week range is $52.93 per share, with $84.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.22.

