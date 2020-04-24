OLLI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.90, changing hands as high as $62.49 per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLLI's low point in its 52 week range is $28.83 per share, with $103.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.09.

