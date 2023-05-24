OLK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Olink Holdings AB (Symbol: OLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.00, changing hands as low as $19.72 per share. Olink Holdings AB shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLK's low point in its 52 week range is $8.39 per share, with $26.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.84.

