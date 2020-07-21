Olivia Manna On Discovering Untapped Potential As An Intern

This year, we are doing Nasdaq’s annual internship program a little differently. As we navigate the novel COVID-19 pandemic, we have turned circumstance into a learning opportunity for interns joining us this year to participate in meaningful and long-term projects. Through the Nasdaq Futures Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week virtual internship program.

From Stockholm to the U.S., meet few of the bright minds joining us digitally from all around the world. They are playing integral, hands-on roles to help Nasdaq Rewrite Tomorrow.

This week, we are talking with Olivia Manna, a senior at SUNY Purchase College majoring in music, vocal performance with a minor in journalism and communications. She is an intern with the MarketSite Client Experience and Events team.

Tell us a little bit more about your role at Nasdaq.

As a Market Site Client Experience and Events Intern, I take part in organizing and successfully putting on now “Virtual” Opening and Closing Bell Ceremonies at Nasdaq’s Headquarters in the heart of Times Square, NY.

Why were you eager to do an internship at Nasdaq?

Nasdaq’s influence travels farther than the greatest city in the world. Nasdaq being a global company really attracted me and I truly wanted to be a part of a company that has done so many great things, and I can be a part of something much bigger than myself.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve learned about working here and on your team?

I’ve learned that there is always room for growth and discovering untapped potential. There is always a learning curve, and with every failure there is a success.

Tell us about the most exciting project you’ve worked on so far.

The most exciting project I’ve worked on so far would be the piecing together of an upcoming bell ceremony. The preparation: creating timely agendas for clients, the one-on-one client communication, being able to work closely with the broadcast team, and last but not least the celebration of a company, listed or non-listed, ringing that opening bell with all of us here at Nasdaq.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of your time here?

I hope to feel a sense of accomplishment when I look up on the bell tower and see a company ring their opening/closing bell and know that they are fully served and have thoroughly enjoyed their Nasdaq experience, especially with work that I have done behind it all.

Your advice for interns next year:

Every experience can be a fulfilling one if you make it to be so. Take advantage of every opportunity, because you never know what wonderful and potentially successful places it can take you to.