News & Insights

Stocks

Oliver’s Real Food Revamps Supply Strategy

October 22, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. (AU:OLI) has released an update.

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. has signed a new agreement with a foodservice distributor to improve financial outcomes by containing supply chain costs. The company is also ending its ‘Oliver’s Food to Go’ supply agreement with European Garages, which will affect royalty revenue. These changes are part of Oliver’s broader strategy to reduce costs and enhance financial performance, targeting annual savings of $1.2 million to $1.4 million.

For further insights into AU:OLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.