Oliver’s Real Food Revamps Supply Strategy

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. has signed a new agreement with a foodservice distributor to improve financial outcomes by containing supply chain costs. The company is also ending its ‘Oliver’s Food to Go’ supply agreement with European Garages, which will affect royalty revenue. These changes are part of Oliver’s broader strategy to reduce costs and enhance financial performance, targeting annual savings of $1.2 million to $1.4 million.

