Oliver’s Real Food to Host 2024 AGM in Sydney

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd is set to host its 2024 Annual General Meeting in Sydney, inviting shareholders to engage in key discussions and vote on company resolutions. The meeting will provide an opportunity for shareholders to review financial reports and question the company’s management and auditors. Shareholders can also vote online or appoint proxies to participate in decision-making.

