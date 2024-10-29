News & Insights

Stocks

Oliver’s Real Food to Host 2024 AGM in Sydney

October 29, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. (AU:OLI) has released an update.

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd is set to host its 2024 Annual General Meeting in Sydney, inviting shareholders to engage in key discussions and vote on company resolutions. The meeting will provide an opportunity for shareholders to review financial reports and question the company’s management and auditors. Shareholders can also vote online or appoint proxies to participate in decision-making.

For further insights into AU:OLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.