Oliver’s Real Food Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 28, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. (AU:OLI) has released an update.

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. reported strong support for all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with over 98% of votes in favor for each resolution. This positive shareholder response highlights investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management. The results could potentially influence the market perception of Oliver’s Real Food’s stock performance.

