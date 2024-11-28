Oliver’s Real Food Faces Challenges Amid Financial Loss

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. (AU:OLI) has released an update.

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. reported a disappointing statutory loss of $2.3 million for FY2024, amid intense competition and challenging economic conditions. Despite the setback, the company has received a $1.4 million loan from key shareholders, which will be converted to equity, stabilizing operations and enabling cost-saving measures. The focus for the next year is on improving cash flow and ensuring all stores generate positive returns.

