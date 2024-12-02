Oliver’s Real Food Director Increases Stake Significantly

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. (AU:OLI) has released an update.

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. has announced a significant change in the holdings of director Kathryn Jane Gregg, with 100 million shares acquired through a debt-to-equity conversion. This move reflects a substantial increase in Gregg’s indirect interest, marking a key development for investors keeping an eye on the company’s financial maneuverings.

