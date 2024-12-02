News & Insights

Stocks

Oliver’s Real Food Director Increases Stake Significantly

December 02, 2024 — 02:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. (AU:OLI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Oliver’s Real Food Ltd. has announced a significant change in the holdings of director Kathryn Jane Gregg, with 100 million shares acquired through a debt-to-equity conversion. This move reflects a substantial increase in Gregg’s indirect interest, marking a key development for investors keeping an eye on the company’s financial maneuverings.

For further insights into AU:OLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.