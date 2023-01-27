Olin's (OLN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag

Olin Corporation OLN posted a profit of $196.6 million or $1.43 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, down from $306.6 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42.



The chemical maker’s revenues fell roughly 19% year over year to $1,977 million in the quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,025 million. The top line, in the report quarter, was hurt by lower volumes in its chemical businesses. The company witnessed lower sales across its segments in the quarter.

Segment Review

Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: Revenues in the division fell roughly 6% year over year to $1,172.8 million in the reported quarter. The downside can be attributed to lower volumes, partly offset by higher pricing.



Epoxy: Revenues in the division went down around 39% year over year to $484.2 million on lower volumes.



Winchester: Revenues fell around 18% year over year to $320 million on lower commercial ammunition shipments, which more than offset increased commercial ammunition pricing and higher military and law enforcement shipments.

FY22 Results

Earnings or full-year 2022 were $8.94 per share, up from $7.96 per share a year ago. Revenues were $9,376.2 million for the full year, up around 5% year over year.

Financials

Olin ended 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $194 million, up roughly 7% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,571 million at the end of the year, down around 0.3% year over year.



The company repurchased roughly 4.9 million shares of common stock worth $250.1 million during the fourth quarter. It also bought back around 25.7 million shares worth $1,350.7 million in full-year 2022.

Outlook

Moving ahead, the company expects the challenging global economic conditions to continue this year. It sees adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.5-$2 billion for full-year 2023.



Olin expects its chemical businesses to remain exposed to European and North American epoxy demand weakness and soft demand in vinyls intermediate in early 2023, made worse by high levels of Chinese exports due to lingering weak domestic demand in China. It sees results from its chemical businesses to be modestly lower sequentially in first-quarter 2023.



The company also expects results in its Winchester business to increase sequentially in first-quarter 2023, but to decline from the year-ago levels due to lower commercial ammunition shipments.



Overall, the company sees first-quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA to decline modestly on a sequential comparison basis.

Shares of Olin are up 18.5% in the past year against a 3.3% rise of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Olin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



