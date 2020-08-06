Olin's (OLN) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2

Olin Corporation OLN recorded a loss of $120.1 million or 76 cents per share in second-quarter 2020 against loss of $20 million or 12 cents per share a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted loss for the quarter was 63 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 49 cents.



The chemical maker’s revenues fell 22% year over year to $1,241.2 million in the quarter. It also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,268.4 million. Weaker demand hurt sales across Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls and Epoxy segments in the quarter.

Segment Review

Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: Revenues at the division fell roughly 28% year over year to $651.2 million in the reported quarter on reduced volumes and lower caustic soda and ethylene dichloride pricing.



Epoxy: Revenues at the division dropped around 23% year over year to $397.4 million on reduced epoxy resin volumes and lower product prices.



Winchester: Revenues rose around 17% year over year to $192.6 million on increased commercial ammunition sales.

Financials

Olin ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $237.9 million, up roughly 87% year over year. Long-term debt was $4,073.9 million at the end of the quarter, up around 26% year over year.

Outlook

Moving ahead, the company said that Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls and Epoxy units remain challenged amid the current economic conditions and visibility around future demand remains limited.



Olin envisions adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter to be more than double second-quarter levels on improved sales volumes, reduced maintenance turnaround costs and higher product pricing.



The company also expects the U.S. Army Lake City contract to increase Winchester's annual revenues by $450-$550 million. Moreover, it anticipates commercial ammunition demand to continue to increase through the balance of 2020.

Price Performance

Shares of Olin have lost 33.2% over a year compared with the industry’s decline of 3%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Olin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



