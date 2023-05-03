Olin's (OLN) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1

Olin Corporation OLN posted a first-quarter 2023 profit of $156.3 million or $1.16 per share, down from $393 million or $2.48 per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28.



The chemical maker’s revenues fell roughly 25.1% year over year to $1,844.3 million in the quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,980.8 million. The top line in the reported quarter was hurt by lower volumes in its chemical businesses. The company witnessed lower sales across its segments in the quarter.

Olin Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Olin Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

Segment Review

Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: Revenues in the division fell roughly 10.3% year over year to $1,117.1 million in the reported quarter. The downside can be attributed to lower volumes, partly offset by higher pricing.



Epoxy: Revenues in the division went down around 54.3% year over year to $360.7 million on lower volumes.



Winchester: Revenues fell around 14.1% year over year to $366.5 million on lower commercial ammunition shipments, which was more than offset by higher military and law enforcement shipments.

Financials

Olin ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $176 million, down 11% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,764.6 million at the end of the quarter, up around 7%.



The company repurchased roughly 3.6 million shares of common stock for $206.1 million during the first quarter.

Outlook

The company anticipates second-quarter 2023 results from its Chemical operations to be marginally lower than the first-quarter levels due to the persistently challenging global economic climate. OLN anticipates Winchester business' second-quarter 2023 performance to improve sequentially as commercial customer inventories become more normalized. Overall, it sees adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 to be marginally lower than levels for the first quarter.

Price Performance

Shares of Olin are down 12.3% in the past year compared with a 5.6% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

