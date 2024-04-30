Olin's (OLN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1

Olin Corporation OLN posted earnings of 40 cents per share in first-quarter 2024, down from $1.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. The metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.

The chemical maker’s revenues fell nearly 11.3% year over year to $1,635.5 million in the quarter but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,624.8 million.

Segment Review

Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: In the first quarter, revenues amounted to $884.6 million, down around 20.9% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $913 million. The downside was mainly caused by lower prices, especially for caustic soda and reduced sales volumes.

Epoxy: The division’s revenues declined around 5.3% year over year to $341.3 million, driven by lower pricing despite a rise in volumes. The figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $325 million. The downtick was primarily due to lower prices, partially counterbalanced by increased volumes and reduced raw material and operating costs.

Winchester: Revenues rose around 11.7% year over year to $409.4 million, beating the consensus estimate of $395 million. Winchester sales rose mainly because of increased shipments of commercial ammunition, higher military sales both domestically and internationally and growth in White Flyer sales.

Financials

Olin had a cash balance of $150.9 million as of Mar 31, 2024. The company had a net debt of roughly $2.6 billion and a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.3x. As of Mar 31, 2024, It had around $1.2 billion in available liquidity.

In the first quarter, the company repurchased around 2 million shares of common stock for $105.4 million. OLN had approximately $0.9 billion available under its share repurchase program as of Mar 31, 2024.

Outlook

The company expects the momentum to continue into the second quarter of 2024, with demand and pricing showing positive trends. The Chemical businesses are likely to experience sequential growth compared with first-quarter 2024 levels, while the Winchester business is forecast to maintain its first-quarter performance, offsetting a less favorable product mix and higher raw material costs with increased military volumes. Overall, Olin projects that its adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter will be higher than first-quarter levels. Based on current forecasts for demand and pricing in the Chemical businesses, the company expects full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be on par with or slightly above the 2023 level.

Price Performance

The stock has declined 2.6% in the past year compared with a 7.2% fall of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Olin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

