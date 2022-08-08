Olink Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OLK

In trading on Monday, shares of Olink Holdings AB (Symbol: OLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.20, changing hands as high as $18.10 per share. Olink Holdings AB shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLK's low point in its 52 week range is $8.39 per share, with $35.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.53.

