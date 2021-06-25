Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Olink Holding Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2021, Olink Holding had cash of US$191m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was US$17m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2021. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Olink Holding Growing?

NasdaqGM:OLK Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

We reckon the fact that Olink Holding managed to shrink its cash burn by 26% over the last year is rather encouraging. And considering that its operating revenue gained 29% during that period, that's great to see. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Olink Holding To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Olink Holding seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Olink Holding has a market capitalisation of US$4.2b and burnt through US$17m last year, which is 0.4% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Olink Holding's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Olink Holding's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for Olink Holding that investors should know when investing in the stock.

