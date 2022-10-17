Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK): When Will It Breakeven?

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The US$1.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$43m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$30m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Olink Holding's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Olink Holding is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Life Sciences analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$18m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 89% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Olink Holding's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically life science companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Olink Holding currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning life science company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

