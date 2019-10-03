Olin Unit Wins US Army Deal to Run Lake City Ammunition Plant

Olin Corporation OLN recently announced that its ammunition unit, Olin Winchester, LLC, has been picked by the U.S. Army to manage and operate the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, MO.



Per the company, Winchester will assume full operational control over the Lake City facility on Oct 1, 2020, subsequent to a one-year transition period. Notably, the latest contact is initially valid for seven years and may be extended up to three additional years, based on the U.S. Army’s discretion.



Winchester has been supplying ammunition to the U.S. Military since World War I. Presently, it is the largest producer of small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. Army, outside of the Lake City facility.



Notably, shares of Olin have plummeted 28.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 37% decline.





In second-quarter 2019 earnings call, the company stated that it expects improved results from the Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls unit in second-half 2019 on the back of seasonally higher volumes and operating rates, as well as improved cost performance. The company also expects caustic soda prices to improve as the year progresses.



For the Epoxy unit, Olin expects to see improved performance in the second half driven by higher seasonal volumes, reduced maintenance turnaround costs and resumption of normal customer operations following the re-opening of the International Terminal Company in Houston, TX.



The company expects net income within $132-$207 million for 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the year is forecast in the band of $1,075-$1,175 million.



