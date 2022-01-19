Olin To Discontinue Bleach Manufacturing At Tracy, California Facility By June 30, 2022

(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) said Wednesday that it will discontinue bleach manufacturing at its Tracy, California facility by June 30, 2022.

Olin is a global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, and hydrochloric acid.

Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

