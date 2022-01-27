Olin Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Olin Corporation (OLN) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $306.6 million or $1.89 per share, compared to last year's net loss of $33.0 million or $0.21 per share.

Sales for the quarter rose to $2.43 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.44 per share and revenues of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

