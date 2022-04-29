Markets
OLN

Olin Surges On Signing MOU With Plug Power To Produce Green Hydrogen

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Friday morning trade after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) to create a joint venture to produce and market green hydrogen.

The JV will be operational in 2023 and will set up the first production plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana with a capacity to produce 15 tons per day of green hydrogen.

Currently, shares are at $60.22, up 13.07 percent from the previous close of $53.26 on a volume of 1,042,378. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $39.90-$64.76 on average volume of 1,932,145.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OLN PLUG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular