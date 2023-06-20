News & Insights

Olin Slides 6% On Ceasing Of Operations In South Korea, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Olin Corp. (OLN) are down more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after announcing rightsizing of its Epoxy business and ceasing of all operations of its South Korean operations at Gumi.

Olin now expects second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the $350 to $360 million range, which is lower than previously expected.

Currently, shares are at $49.17, down 6.10 percent from the previous close of $52.36 on a volume of 609,727.

