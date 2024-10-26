Olin price target lowered to $50 from $55 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Olin (OLN) to $50 from $55 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. While hurricane penalties to Olin in 2024 should total $135M in EBITDA , the absence of these factors should lead to double-digit EBITDA growth as a base case in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says there is no particular strength in any of Olin’s end markets. Caustic soda demand is weak but prices are moving up because of producer outages, adds JPMorgan.

