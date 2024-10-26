Olin price target lowered to $48 from $55 at Citi

Citi analyst Patrick Cunningham lowered the firm’s price target on Olin (OLN) to $48 from $55 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company expressed confidence in the current direction of the caustic market, which has improved this year, and noted the positive performance could be further supported by any uplift in the industrial end market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm reset estimates, noting Olin did not provide guidance for 2025.

