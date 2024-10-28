News & Insights

Olin price target lowered to $48 from $51 at BofA

October 28, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Olin (OLN) to $48 from $51 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. An inexpensive valuation balances against continued downside risks to earnings, says the analyst, who adds that end-markets remain sluggish. China’s modest stimulus, while somewhat beneficial, is far from what is needed to significantly boost Olin’s operating rates, the analyst tells investors.

