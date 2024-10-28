Olin price target lowered to $48 from $51 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Olin (OLN) to $48 from $51 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. An inexpensive valuation balances against continued downside risks to earnings, says the analyst, who adds that end-markets remain sluggish. China’s modest stimulus, while somewhat beneficial, is far from what is needed to significantly boost Olin’s operating rates, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OLN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.