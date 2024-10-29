Olin price target lowered to $47 from $50 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Olin (OLN) to $47 from $50 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its worse than expected Q3 results. The company’s commodity businesses continue to operate at close-to-trough levels, with overall earnings downside compounded by the impact from hurricane Beryl and weakness in Winchester, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO anticipates continued pressure in the seasonally weak Q4 and Q1, with first signs of stabilization possible in mid-2025, the firm added.

