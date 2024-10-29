News & Insights

Stocks

Olin price target lowered to $47 from $50 at BMO Capital

October 29, 2024 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Olin (OLN) to $47 from $50 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its worse than expected Q3 results. The company’s commodity businesses continue to operate at close-to-trough levels, with overall earnings downside compounded by the impact from hurricane Beryl and weakness in Winchester, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO anticipates continued pressure in the seasonally weak Q4 and Q1, with first signs of stabilization possible in mid-2025, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OLN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OLN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.