Olin price target lowered to $45 from $49 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Olin (OLN) to $45 from $49 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Most of the “Scott Sutton bump” is gone and there is not an immediate catalyst to buy the shares, with uncertainty high ahead of investor day in December, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

