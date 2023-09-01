Olin President, CEO And Chairman Scott Sutton To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) announced Friday a mutual agreement that Scott Sutton will step down as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board in the first half of 2024. Sutton will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board until his departure to facilitate a smooth transition.

Sutton has led a strategic transformation of Olin since taking the helm in 2020 which has delivered significant value for Olin's shareholders.

Sutton became Chairman, President and CEO of Olin on April 22, 2021, after serving as Olin's President and CEO since September 2020.

He came to Olin after serving as as CEO and a member of the board of directors of Prince International Corp. from December 2019 through July 2020.

