Olin (OLN) to Temporarily Curtail Epoxy Resin Production

Olin Corporation OLN announced that it is temporarily curtailing integrated epoxy production at its Stade, Germany facility. Olin witnessed weaker than expected epoxy resin demand in Europe during the first quarter of this year. This has been aggravated post the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The company is disinclined to sell incremental volume into a poor-quality market and sees functioning the epoxy resin facility at lower than 50% operating rates as unreasonable.

Olin decided to suspend Stade epoxy resin production due to these factors, the record-high natural gas and electrical power costs in Europe as well as facility maintenance.

Olin, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects sequentially higher raw material and operating costs, particularly increased natural gas and electrical power costs, in early 2022. It sees results from its Chemical businesses in first-quarter 2022 to be similar to fourth-quarter 2021 levels. The company also envisions first-quarter results in the Winchester business to rise from fourth-quarter 2021 levels.

